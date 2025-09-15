China will respond firmly if NATO countries impose tariffs over Russian Oil purchases

BEIJING, September 15. /TASS/. China will take decisive countermeasures if NATO countries, under US pressure, attempt to impose tariffs on China under the pretext of its purchases of Russian oil, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated.

"China’s normal trade, economic, and energy cooperation with countries around the world, including Russia, is lawful and raises no objections," he emphasized at a briefing, commenting on the possibility of tariffs being imposed by G7 and NATO countries on China for importing Russian oil. "In the event that China’s legitimate rights and interests are violated, we will take decisive countermeasures. We will firmly defend our sovereignty, security, and development interests," he added.

The Chinese diplomat specified that the actions of the United States, trying to put pressure on the European Union, are "a typical example of unilateral intimidation and economic coercion." He noted that Washington is thereby "seriously undermining international trade rules and threatening the security and stability of global production and supply chains."

He also stressed that China's position on the Ukrainian conflict remains unchanged and unambiguous - Beijing believes that dialogue and negotiations are "the only viable way to resolve the crisis."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that European sanctions against Russia were "not tough enough." He had previously said he was ready to introduce "effective" anti-Russian restrictions if NATO countries jointly stopped buying oil from Russia, and also suggested that the alliance members apply duties on imports from China in the amount of 50-100%.