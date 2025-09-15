Special US-Israel relations undermine Washington’s influence in Middle East — MFA

ANKARA, September 15. /TASS/. Relations between the US and Israel are special, which harms Washington's influence in the Middle East, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with Qatari television channels Al Jazeera and Qatar TV.

"As you know, all the countries of the Gulf, Turkey, and our president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] have special relations with the United States. But for the US political system, relations with Israel are even more exceptional. Unfortunately, these relations are placed above cooperation with other countries in the region. And, of course, this situation comes at a cost to America in terms of its standing and position in our region. It offends America's regional friends, and it is difficult for the US itself to stop this," Fidan noted.

According to him, the Turkish leadership "discusses this issue with the Americans at every opportunity, emphasizing that Israel's crimes against humanity, the death of civilians, and its expansionist policy have a profound impact not only on the region but also on global security." "The international system, led by the US, is on the verge of collapse, which we are telling them. But the US political system, of course, has its own internal dilemmas. This must also be accepted," the foreign minister stated.