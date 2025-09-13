Italy ready to support new sanctions against Russia — top diplomat

ROME, September 13. /TASS/. Italy is in favor of imposing new sanctions against Russia, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview with La Stampa.

"It is necessary to block the flow of money <...>. Therefore, we support new European sanctions against Moscow," Tajani told the newspaper.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the bloc is finalizing the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, which will restrict Russian oil supplies and the banking sector. In response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow would give an adequate and measured response to the new EU sanctions.