MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Statements by a number of EU and NATO countries about their readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine are a bluff; in reality, none of them will do so, US political commentator and radio host Steve Gill told TASS.

"The conflict is exposing significant rifts within the EU and NATO. Despite bold claims that 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine, several key nations have already publicly refused, revealing a bluff that creates wedges within the alliance and undermines their professed unity," said Gill, who served as a director of intergovernmental affairs for the US trade representative in the Executive Office of the President under both George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations.

The expert opined that opportunities for bilateral cooperation between Russia and the US in the economy and the implementation of joint projects in the Arctic may be missed due to the continued supply of weapons to the Kiev regime and statements about the possibility of strengthening anti-Russian sanctions.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that 26 countries in the coalition of the willing had confirmed their readiness to send troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire or peace had been established. However, Bulgaria, Italy, Poland, Romania, Croatia, and Japan later announced that they did not intend to participate. According to media reports, Germany may also change its mind.

During his speech at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that NATO forces in Ukraine would be legitimate targets for the Russian army. He added that, once long-term peace agreements are reached, there will be no need to deploy Western troops in Ukraine.