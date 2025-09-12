Over 100 French lawmakers sign off on proposal to remove Macron from office

PARIS, September 12. /TASS/. More than 100 French lawmakers have signed a proposal to remove President Emmanuel Macron from office.

"As many as 104 lawmakers with La France Insoumise, representatives of overseas territories, and members of the green and communist parties have signed a proposal on dismissing the president of the republic," Mathilde Panot, leader of the left-wing La France Insoumise faction, wrote on her X page.

In her previous post, she wrote that the lawmakers had presented "Emmanuel Macron with a choice: either resign or be impeached."

On September 9, the La France Insoumise party initiated the process to impeach Macron with the Bureau of the National Assembly, or the lower house of French parliament.