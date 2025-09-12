Germany to send two fighter jets to border with Poland after drone incursion — media

NEW YORK, September 12. /TASS/. Germany will deploy two Eurofighter jets to the border with Poland following the drone incursion incident, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, the move is geared to enhance Eastern Europe’s air defense.

On the morning of September 10, Poland’s operational military command announced the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs that had violated national airspace. According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, nineteen violations of the country’s airspace were reported overnight to September 10. In response to the incident, NATO, at Poland’s request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, initiating consultations among alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that during the night of September 9-10, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, and Zhitomir regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. The ministry emphasized that no targets within Polish territory were planned for destruction. It also noted that the UAVs allegedly crossing into Polish airspace had a maximum range of 700 kilometers. The Russian Defense Ministry expressed its readiness to engage in consultations with Poland regarding the incident.