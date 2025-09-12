German Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over UAV incident in Poland

BERLIN, September 12. /TASS/. The German Foreign Ministry has called in Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev in connection with the drone incursion on Poland’s airspace, it said on X.

The German Foreign Ministry alleged that Russia, "by sending its drones into NATO airspace, is acting dangerously and unacceptably. As such, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs today."

In the morning of September 10, the Polish army destroyed several UAVs that violated the country's airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 19 air violations were recorded on the night of September 9-10. NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among the alliance's members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the night of September 9-10, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. Targets for destruction in Poland were not planned. The range of the UAVs that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready to consult with the Polish side "on this topic."