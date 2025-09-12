Utah authorities state they will seek death penalty for killer of activist Kirk

NEW YORK, September 12. /TASS/. Authorities in the US state of Utah intend to seek the death penalty for the murderer of political activist Charlie Kirk, the state’s governor, Spencer Cox, assured.

He told reporters that the authorities are working with the prosecutors, gathering all necessary evidence, preparing affidavits so they we can pursue the death penalty for the perpetrator in this case, adding that their primary goal is catching the individual responsible. He expressed confidence that authorities would succeed in finding the killer.

Kirk, 31, was shot on Wednesday while delivering a speech at a university in Orem, Utah. He later died in the hospital from his wound. A supporter of US President Donald Trump, Kirk was credited by the Associated Press with contributing significantly to Trump’s most recent election victory. He had also repeatedly spoken out against US military aid to Ukraine.

Trump noted that Kirk played a significant role in terms of conducting election campaigning among youth. "He got along with young people. I’ve never seen anything like it and then he really helped me a lot," the American leader explained. Trump described Kirk as a "big factor" in his ability to secure youth support in the presidential election.