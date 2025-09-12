United States intends to push G7 for sharp tariff increases against China and India — FT

LONDON, September 12. /TASS/. The United States plans to pressure Group of Seven countries to impose significantly higher tariffs on India and China for purchasing Russian oil, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing four sources.

According to them, the primary goal of such a move is to attempt to bring Russia to the negotiating table with Ukraine. This call is expected to be formally articulated on September 12 during a virtual meeting of finance ministers from the informal group of the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France, and Japan.

"Earlier this week, we made it clear to our EU allies that if they are serious about ending the war in their own backyard, they need to join us and impose meaningful tariffs that will be rescinded the day the war ends," a US Treasury Department representative added.

On September 9, the Financial Times reported that Trump had urged the EU to increase tariffs against China and India to 100% to intensify pressure on Russia. Earlier, the publication stated that the EU was discussing the possibility of imposing sanctions against China and third countries for purchasing Russian oil and gas.