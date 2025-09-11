Belarus, Russia discuss provision of border security for their Union State

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. Belarusian and Russian border guards have discussed security provision for the Union State, the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus said following the 63rd board meeting of the Border Committee of the Union State.

According to the Committee, the two countries’ border chiefs gathered in Russia’s Astrakhan to discuss the situation on the border and synchronize watches on major fields of cooperation.

Board members discussed the provision of border security in 2026 and signed a relevant resolution. The document reflects the basic trends of developments on external borders and outlined tasks facing border agencies for the upcoming period.

Also, the meeting reviewed the implementation of the program for developing the Union State’s border security for 2023-2027.