MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Poland’s narrative blaming Russia for the drone incursion into its territory is a way to get more arms supplied to the country, namely Eurofighter and Rafale jets from Great Britain and France, Alexander Stepanov, military expert with the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, said.

"This fake story, the one introduced and fanned by Warsaw through the western media about airspace crossing, was an absolutely timely reason and mechanism for legalizing the long-planned supplies of various types of high-precision air weapons carriers. This is an obvious development of the logic of the media provocation, which served as an information justification and a tool for forming an appropriate public opinion. Now these supplies seem to be justified in the eyes of the European layman," he told TASS.

The expert explained that the fighters planned for the transfer are both carriers of long-range Storm Shadow (SCALP) and potentially other missile weapons, including adaptations of various products, for example, AMRAAM from RTX or German Taurus. At the moment, Poland has been given exclusively offensive tools, which means that it will become the owner of an integrated high-precision attack system using combined means and long-range missile weapons. "Poland continues to be stuffed with weapons as one of the advanced and key NATO bridgeheads on the Eastern European flank," Stepanov noted.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told the lower house of parliament today that Britain and France had proposed sending Eurofighter and Rafale fighters to Poland in the wake of the violation of the Polish airspace by UAVs.

Sweden will also send aircraft and air defense systems to Warsaw, while the Czech Republic is sending three Mi-17 helicopters and 100 troops to Poland. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the night of September 9-10, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnytsky, Zhitomir Regions, and in Vinnitsa and Lvov. Targets for destruction in Poland were not planned.