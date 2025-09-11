Hamas views Israeli attack on Doha as declaration of war on Arab, Islamic world

CAIRO, September 11. /TASS/. The Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Doha can be viewed as a declaration of war on all Arab and Islamic nations, a member of the radical Palestinian movement’s political bureau, Fawzi Barhoum, opined.

"The crime committed by Israel is not just an attack on Qatar but an open declaration of war on all Arab and Islamic countries as well as a threat to stability in the entire region," Hamas quoted a statement from Barhoum on its Telegram channel.

According to him, the wife of head of Hamas’s Gaza office Khalil al-Hayya, his daughter-in-law and grandchildren were injured in the attack. He did not comment on the condition of al-Hayya himself, while photos of a funeral for those killed in the Israeli airstrike released on Hamas’ Telegram channel did not depict him either.

On Wednesday, newspaper Asharq Al Awsat reported, citing Hamas officials, that two members of the radicals’ political bureau were injured in the Israeli air strike on Doha, one of them is in critical condition. According to the newspaper, the victims are being treated "in a private hospital" in Qatar and are "under heavy guard." Their names have not yet been disclosed.

On September 9, a series of explosions shook the capital of Qatar. Shortly afterwards, Israel said that its air military, with the support of the Israeli Air Force and the General Security Service, had attacked Hamas negotiators. Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari, advisor to the prime minister and the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, confirmed that Israel is responsible for the attack. According to the emirate’s Interior Ministry, a security officer was killed in the attack and several others were wounded. In turn, Hamas refuted media reports about the death of members of its negotiating team, confirming, however, that the attack killed six people, including the son of al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer.