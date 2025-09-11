Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador after UAV incident in Poland — portal

PRAGUE, September 11. /TASS/. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has called in Russian ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky in connection with the UAV incident in Poland, news portal Novinky reported.

"I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador," the portal quoted the foreign minister as saying. "The Czech Republic fully supports Poland."

Zmeyevsky had a conversation with Deputy Foreign Minister Jan Marian. The ambassador arrived at the Foreign Ministry building, according to the portal, around 4:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. Moscow time) and left 15 minutes later.

The Russian embassy declined to comment.

On the morning of September 10, the Polish army destroyed several UAVs that violated the country's airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 19 air violations were recorded on the night of September 9-10. NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among the alliance's members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the night of September 9-10, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military plants in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, and in Vinnitsia and Lvov. Targets for destruction in Poland were not planned. The range of the UAVs that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready to consult with Poland "on this topic."