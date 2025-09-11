Swedish foreign ministry summons Russian ambassador after UAV incident in Poland

STOCKHOLM, September 11. /TASS/. The Swedish Foreign Ministry has called in the Russian ambassador to the kingdom, it said.

"Today, on September 11, the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to Stockholm. This was done in protest against Russia's violation of Polish airspace on September 10," it says.

In the early hours of September 10, the Polish army destructed several UAVs that violated the Polish airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 19 air violations were recorded on the night of September 9-10 flying in from Belarus. NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among the alliance's members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the night of September 9-10, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsia and Lvov. According to the ministry, "targets for destruction in Poland were not planned." The range of the UAVs, which allegedly crossed the border with Poland, does not exceed 700 km. The Defense Ministry said it was ready for consultations with Poland "on this topic."