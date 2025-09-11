US’ decision to lift sanctions against Belavia shows EU need for dialogue — Belarus’ envoy

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. By lifting of sanctions against Belavia Airlines the United States shows everyone, first of all the EU, the need for dialogue, Belarus' Permanent Representative to the UN Valentin Rybakov said following a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"The American side has taken the first step in this direction, a decision has been made and announced – the lifting of sanctions against Belavia. This is a small part of what we still have to decide in the near future, I hope. But this step is important, it shows everyone, first of all our neighbors, the European Union, that we just need to talk, we need to conduct a dialogue. We need to try to resolve the accumulated issues. So that these decisions are acceptable to all parties," the BelTA agency quotes the diplomat as saying.

In turn, a representative of the US Embassy in Lithuania told Reuters that after the lifting of sanctions, the Belarusian airline will be able to enter into contracts to purchase parts for aircraft from its fleet, including Boeing.