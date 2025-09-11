Lukashenko says appreciates Trump's birthday message, 'can read between the lines'

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. At a meeting with US presidential representative John Coale, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko voiced his gratitude to US leader Donald Trump for his birthday message and stressed that he knows how to "read between the lines," BelTA reported.

"First, please convey [my thanks] to Donald and the First Lady for their congratulations and good wishes. We understand [what it means]; we can read between the lines. We greatly appreciate this message from Donald Trump," Lukashenko said.

At their meeting, Coale gave the Belarusian president a letter from Trump and his wife in which they wished him a happy birthday.