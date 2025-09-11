US president's representative satisfied with Lukashenko meeting — Pool One

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. US presidential representative John Coale is "very satisfied" with his sitdown with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, adding that US leader Donald Trump would share his view, according to Telegram channel Pool One, which is close to the press service of the Belarusian president.

Coale said he would brief Trump on his Belarus trip.

He described the meeting with the resident of Belarus as extremely productive, like his recent meeting with US President Trump the other day, when they discussed this trip, and the possibility of a meeting with Lukashenko. According to Coale, the purpose of cooperation is to normalize relations between Belarus and the United States, including expansion and strengthening economic and political cooperation. He said that the presidents of Belarus and the United States are doing everything possible to normalize relations and find common ground.

Coale called the announcement of a complete lifting of sanctions against the Belarusian airline Belavia the most important goal of his next visit to Minsk. He added that the nations are moving in the right direction and negotiations will continue.

Coale said that he had excellent personal relations with Lukashenko – the two are joking around.