Slovak premier says his country opposes idea of deploying Western troops in Ukraine

BRATISLAVA, September 11. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said his country rejects the idea of deploying Western soldiers in Ukraine, and will not contribute its troops for a potential mission, the TASR news agency reported.

The premier’s position was relayed by Defense Minister Robert Kalinak during a parliamentary meeting.

"I consider Western leaders’ proposals to send troops to Ukraine, such as those made by French President Emmanuel Macron, to be irresponsible and dangerous," the minister quoted him as saying.

"Slovakia will never participate in any military mission in Ukraine. Our government will always protect our people and call for peace," Kalinak added.