Venezuelan leader launches new national defense plan

CARACAS, September 11. /TASS/. Venezuelan President and commander in chief of the country’s National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) Nicolas Maduro has launched a new defense plan for the nation.

"We announce the launch of 'Independence Plan 200: Permanent Active and Defensive Resistance,'" Maduro said in a morning broadcast on Venezolana de Television from Ciudad Caribia.

The president said troops and militia will be deployed nationwide as part of integral defense measures. According to him, official troops "have been mobilized and are ready to fulfill all tasks across all fronts in any abnormal situation."

Venezuela will defend the peace it has worked so hard to achieve, Maduro proclaimed. He said he appreciates "the patriotism in most Venezuelans who repel imperialist threats with calm, courage, resoluteness, and unwavering faith."

US President Donald Trump claims that Venezuela has not done enough to fight drug trafficking. Moreover, Washington continues to accuse Maduro of belonging to the Cartel de los Soles drug cartel, an allegation that Caracas denies.

On August 19, three US Navy destroyers — the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham, and USS Sampson — were dispatched to the southern Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela to conduct "operations against drug cartels." There were also reports of the deployment of the nuclear submarine USS Newport News, the missile cruiser USS Lake Erie, amphibious ships, and 4,500 military personnel. Maduro views the US naval buildup off Venezuelan coast as "the biggest threat" in 100 years to his republic.