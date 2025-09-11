US lifting Belavia sanctions signals need for dialogue to EU

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. The United States’ decision to lift sanctions on the Belavia airline shows to all parties, and primarily to the European Union, the necessity of engaging in dialogue, Belarus’ Permanent Representative to the UN Valentin Rybakov said following a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"The first step by the American side in this direction has been taken, the decision has been made and announced - the lifting of sanctions on Belavia. This is a small part of what remains for us to resolve in the near, I hope, future. But this step is important, it shows everyone, first and foremost our neighbors in the European Union, that we simply need to talk, to engage in dialogue. Accumulated issues must be addressed in a manner acceptable to all parties," the diplomat told BelTA.

According to Rybakov, over the years, various issues have accumulated between Washington and Minsk that require urgent resolution. "Due to the, to put it mildly, unusual and improper policies of the previous US administration, a number of sanction-related issues have accumulated - issues that genuinely hinder and block the development of political, economic, trade, and other relations," he said.

The diplomat expressed confidence that both sides are moving towards each other. Decisions that were agreed upon have been implemented, and appropriate actions have been taken. "Now we will simply develop a program of further steps and their sequence to resolve all remaining issues," he added.

On September 11, US President’s representative John Cole informed Lukashenko that Washington had lifted sanctions on Belavia.