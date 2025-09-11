Qatar rejects reports about review of security partnership with US

DOHA, September 11. /TASS/. The government of Qatar has dismissed a publication by US portal Axios saying that Doha has decided to review its security partnership with the United States following the Israeli strike on Hamas leadership in the capital of Qatar.

A statement, published by the International Media Office of the State of Qatar stated that "the claim made to Axios by an unnamed source 'with knowledge' that Qatar is re-evaluating its security partnership with the United States is categorically false."

The media office described the publication as an "attempt to drive a wedge between Qatar and the US," emphasizing that the Qatar-US security and defence partnership is "stronger than ever and continues to grow."

On September 9, a series of explosions hit Doha. Shortly thereafter, the Israeli army press service reported that servicemen had carried out strikes against Hamas representatives. Qatar's Prime Minister's Advisor and Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari confirmed that Israel was responsible for the attack. According to the country’s Interior Ministry, a security officer was killed in the strike, and several others were injured. The ministry stressed that the situation in Doha remains stable.

In turn, Hamas denied media reports of the death of members of its negotiating delegation. However, they acknowledged that six people were killed in the attack, including the son of one of the movement's leaders in the Gaza Strip and a member of the Qatari security forces. Al Jazeera reported that members of the Hamas political bureau were attacked during a meeting to discuss a US proposal to settle the conflict in the Gaza Strip.