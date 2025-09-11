Two Ukrainians detained in Georgia for smuggling explosives — security service

TBILISI, September 11. /TASS/. Authorities in Georgia have detained two Ukrainian citizens for smuggling 2.4 kg of hexogen, also known as RDX, from Turkey, first deputy head of Georgia’s State Security Service Lasha Maghradze said.

According to Maghradze, the explosive substance, which is more powerful than TNT, was transported in a truck that entered Georgia from Turkey. "As a result of investigative measures, the State Security Service and the Interior Ministry detained two Ukrainian citizens," the official added.

The ongoing investigation found out that the truck’s driver received the substance from an unidentified individual on the territory of Ukraine. After crossing the border, the driver handed it over to another Ukrainian citizen. Both were detained.

During a search of the truck, police also seized eight mobile phones, a personal computer, a large sum of money, sim cards from different countries and a batch of cocaine.

An investigation was launched into illegal acquisition, storage and transportation of explosive substances. The reason why the explosives were smuggled is still being established.