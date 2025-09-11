Polish government heightens tensions over drones — Belarusian president

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. The Polish authorities are exacerbating tensions over nothing, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, commenting on the situation with drones in Poland.

"We saw where these drones were headed. We shot down everything we could, but some remained. We informed Poland immediately and beforehand. What have we got in return? They are exacerbating tensions over nothing, like savages," the Belarusian leader said during a meeting with the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov.

A video fragment of the meeting was published by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to the Belarusian leader's press service.