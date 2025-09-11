NATO prepares 'defensive military response' to UAV incident in Poland — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. NATO is preparing a "defensive military response" to the drone incident in Poland aimed at strengthening the alliance's eastern flank, Bloomberg reports citing a person familiar with the matter.

According to it, the alliance is preparing two "responses" - political and military. The first political reaction has already been delivered by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the leaders of the alliance countries, who blamed Russia, the agency said.

The military response will be coordinated by Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich.

"His command is now assessing the situation and what supplies, if any, would be needed, the person said. NATO is a defensive alliance and any response would focus on strengthening its deterrence posture," Bloomberg said.

In the early hours of September 10, the Polish army destructed several UAVs that had invaded the country's airspace.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that 19 UAVs had violated the country's air borders on the night of September 9-10 from the territory of Belarus. NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among the alliance's members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the night of September 10, Russia attacked military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsia and Lvov. Targets for destruction in Poland were not planned. The range of the UAVs that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Defense Ministry said it is ready for consultations with Poland on this topic.