Lukashenko pardons 14 foreign prisoners at Trump's request — media

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 14 foreign prisoners at the request of his US counterpart Donald Trump abd other leaders, the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, which is close to the Belarusian leader's press service, reported.

"At the request of the US president and other heads of state, as a gesture of goodwill and based on principles of humanity, the president of Belarus has decided to pardon several foreign citizens convicted of espionage, participation in extremist and terrorist activities, and other criminal acts committed on Belarusian territory," the statement said.

According to the Telegram channel, a total of 14 foreign citizens were pardoned. Six of them are Lithuanian, two are Latvian, two are Polish, two are German, one is French, and one is British.

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced that Belarus had released prisoners who had already crossed the Belarusian-Lithuanian border.