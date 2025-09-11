Poland enforces restrictions on flights near border with Belarus, Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Poland’s Air Navigation Services Agency has introduced restrictions on flights along the country’s border with Belarus and Ukraine, effective until December 9.

"Based on a request from the Armed Forces Operational Command, restrictions will be applied on air traffic in eastern Poland’s EP R129 zone (along the border with Belarus and Ukraine - TASS) between 10:00 p.m. UTC on September 10 and 11:59 p.m. UTC on December 12," the agency said in a statement published on its website. The restrictions don’t apply to military aircraft, the agency added. Besides, the flights of civilian drones in the area have been prohibited.

Early on September 10, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command reported the destruction of several objects identified as unmanaged aerial vehicles, which had violated the country’s airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 19 airspace violations were recorded. He claimed that the drones had come from Belarus. So far, three drones have been reported shot down. After the incident, NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty at Poland’s request in order to launch consultations between member states.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Russian Armed Forces had carried out strikes on Ukrainian defense facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky and Zhitomir Region, as well as in the cities of Vinnitsa and Lvov, that night. No targets had been designated in Poland. The flight range of the drones that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 kilometers. The Russian Defense Ministry expressed readiness to hold consultations with Poland "on the issue."