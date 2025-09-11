IN BRIEF: What is known about murder of US activist Charlie Kirk

WASHINGTON, September 11. /TASS/. US conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after being shot in Utah, US President Donald Trump said.

TASS has compiled the main information about the incident.

Circumstances of murder

- According to media reports, Kirk was shot on Wednesday while delivering a speech at a university in Orem, Utah.

- He died in the hospital from his injuries.

- The activist, who was a Trump supporter, had repeatedly spoken out against US military aid to Ukraine.

- Utah Public Safety Department spokesman Beau Mason said the shot that killed Kirk was most likely fired from the roof of a building on the university campus.

Arrest of suspect

- FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of a suspect in Kirk's murder.

- He later reported that the man who had been taken into custody had been "released after an interrogation by law enforcement."

- Patel noted that "the investigation continues" and promised to provide updates on its progress.

Security measures

- Several police cars have been stationed near the White House following Kirk's murder. However, there is no large-scale cordon in this area of the US capital, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

- Earlier, The Washington Post reported that a large security perimeter was being set up around the White House in connection with the murder of the activist in Utah. However, there are no signs of this.

- The US Secret Service has not yet responded to TASS' request to confirm the information about plans to establish this perimeter. It has also not yet clarified whether additional security measures are being taken at the White House in connection with Kirk's murder.

Reaction

- US President Donald Trump expressed his condolences to Kirk's family. He also ordered flags in the US to be flown at half-mast in memory of the activist.

- The White House accused US Democratic Party politicians and their supporters of supporting crime following the murders of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and Ukrainian refugee Irina Zarutskaya. It also criticized the Democrats' inability to adequately address crime.

- Utah Governor Spencer Cox promised to hold those involved in the incident accountable.

- Politically motivated violence is becoming more common in the US, House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters.

- Commenting on the incident, US businessman Elon Musk said that the left in the US is a "the party of murder."

- Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev called on Trump's team to realize that by supporting Ukraine, they are supporting murderers. He also noted that people with left-liberal views are increasingly committing political crimes and murders.

- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Kirk a friend of Israel and a defender of Judeo-Christian civilization. In his opinion, the activist was killed for telling the truth.