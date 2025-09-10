Lavrov confirms to Qatari foreign minister Russia’s condemnation of Israeli strike on Doha

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a conversation with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, reaffirmed Russia’s absolute condemnation of Israel’s strike on Doha as an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of friendly Qatar, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a message.

"The Russian Side reaffirmed its resolute condemnation of this aggressive act as a flagrant violation of international law and an unacceptable assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of friendly Qatar. Serious concern was articulated regarding Israel’s actions, which risk further destabilising the situation in the Middle East," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.