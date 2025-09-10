Polish interior minister signs order to close border with Belarus

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski has signed an order to close the border with Belarus due to the Zapad-2025 military exercises.

"In accordance with yesterday’s statement by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, I have issued an order to completely shut down border crossings with Belarus. The crossings will reopen only when we are 100% certain that there is no threat to Polish citizens," Kierwinski wrote on the social network X. As emphasized by the republic’s Interior Ministry, the measure applies to both directions, entry and exit, for individuals as well as for freight road and rail transport, and will remain in effect "until further notice."

On September 9, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced ahead of a cabinet meeting that Poland decided to close crossings on the border with Belarus amid the Zapad 2025 exercise on the night of September 11-12.