Two Hamas leaders injured in Israeli strike — newspaper

CAIRO, September 10. /TASS/. Two members of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement were injured in the Israeli air strike on Doha, one of them is in critical condition, newspaper Asharq Al Awsat reported.

According to its sources in Hamas, the victims are being treated "in a private hospital" in Qatar and are "under heavy guard." Their names have not yet been disclosed, but the sources said the strike was carried out, among other things, on the villa of the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya. There is no information about whether he was in the building at the time of the bombing.

Another target was the office of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement's politburo, killed a year ago. A meeting of the organization's leaders was held there. Hamas representatives living in Turkey and other countries arrived in Doha to participate in the meeting. The publication notes that those present escaped death because they "were in another part of the office, far enough from the place where the aerial bomb hit."

The newspaper's sources suggested that the Israeli military could have been guided by the mobile phones of the Hamas politburo members, who never took their communication devices with them to meetings for conspiracy purposes leaving them in the car or with personal assistants.

In the next few days, the Hamas politburo survivors plan to resume negotiations with mediators on a ceasefire in Gaza if they are confident of their own safety.

Hamas has not yet commented on this publication.

On September 9, a series of explosions shook the capital of Qatar. Shortly afterwards Israel said that its air force, with the support of the General Security Service, had attacked Hamas. According to the emirate's Interior Ministry, a member of the security forces was killed and several others were injured. Hamas denied media reports about the deaths of members of the movement's negotiating delegation, admitting that six people, including Khalil al-Hayyas son, were the victims of the attack.