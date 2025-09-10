Many European politicians prevent Trump from reaching settlement in Ukraine — Szijjarto

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. Many European politicians are undermining US President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve the situation in Ukraine, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with the First Information TV channel.

"In recent years, it has become clear that world leaders were not able to achieve this [settlement]. Trump can," the foreign minister said. "If you don't try, if you don't make an effort, there will be no peace. We trust Trump, we support him. But the problem is that many Europeans are undermining his efforts."

The minister noted that Budapest's position remains unchanged - Hungary supports peace talks and a ceasefire.

"And we were constantly attacked for this position. Now those who attacked and criticized us are saying exactly the same things today - they are in favor of peace talks and a ceasefire," he said.

But Szijjarto is not sure of the sincerity of such statements.

"My sad assessment is that if you look at the European politicians, many of them want to continue the war, not peace," he added.