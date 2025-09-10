Von der Leyen calls on EU to get rid of Russia's energy forever

PARIS, September 10. /TASS/. Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called on the European Union to permanently get rid of Russia's energy resources.

"It is time to get rid of dirty carbon resources from Russia for good," she said in her annual state of the union address at a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"The answer will be European clean energy based on nuclear energy."

This is the first time that she explicitly classified nuclear energy as clean.

In the spring, the European Commission issued a plan for a complete ban on the EU countries’ purchases of Russian oil and gas by the end of 2027 to be in effect after the end of the conflict in Ukraine. The EC is now preparing for October a similar plan to ban Russian nuclear technologies and nuclear fuels.