Warsaw reports seven UAV, one projectile fragments found after overnight incident

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Poland’s authorities have reported discovering the wreckage of seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a fragment of one projectile "of unknown origin," following the incident with drones violating the country’s airspace last night.

"Seven drones and a projectile fragment were uncovered," Polish Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Karolina Galecka has said. According to her, the drone wreckage was found in six populated localities in the country’s east and in one in the country’s central part. The spokeswoman insisted that "fragments of a projectile of an unknown origin" were found in the village of Wyhalew in the Lublin Voivodeship.

Meanwhile, Jacek Goryszewski, spokesman for the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command, emphasized that overnight into September 10, the military did not register any incursions by the projectiles launched outside of Polish territory into the country’s airspace. According to him, the projectile fragments found in Wyhalew may have been those of a Polish intercepting projectile. As for the found drone wreckage, Goryszewski insisted that, according to photographs released, the majority of these drones served as "traps" without any combat components.

Early on September 10, Poland’s Armed Forces Operational Command reported the destruction of several objects identified as drones that had violated the country’s airspace.

The search for the downed objects is underway. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that overnight from September 9 to September 10, 19 violations of the country’s airspace were recorded, with all drones entering from Belarusian territory. So far, three drones have been shot down. In response to the incident, the Polish authorities decided to temporarily close airspace over part of the country, including Warsaw Chopin Airport. Due to the incident, Poland asked NATO to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty in order to launch consultations among the alliance’s members.