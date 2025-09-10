Lithuanian MFA summons Russian charge d’affaires over drone incident in Poland

VILNIUS, September 10. /TASS/. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian charge d’affaires Alexander Yelkin to give him a protest note regarding the presence of drones in Poland's airspace.

According to a statement posted on the ministry’s website, this incident allegedly poses a threat to NATO’s collective security.

Early on September 10, the Polish army's operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones after they violated the country's airspace. A search is currently underway for the downed objects. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that, in the early morning hours of September 10, the country’s airspace was violated 19 times. He alleged that all of the drones entered the country from Belarus. Three downed drones have been reported so far. Due to the incident, part of the country's airspace was temporarily closed, including the area over Warsaw’s Chopin Airport. Poland has asked NATO to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to invoke consultations among the alliance's member states.