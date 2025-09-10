Iran says deal with IAEA does not imply resumption of inspections of nuclear facilities

TEHRAN, September 10. /TASS/. The new cooperation agreement between Iran and the IAEA, signed in Egypt on Tuesday, does not imply the resumption of agency inspectors' access to Iranian nuclear facilities, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"This agreement does not provide any access [to the Iranian nuclear facilities]. The form and type of access to the IAEA was not mentioned in this agreement. The issue has been postponed until Iran submits its report at separate negotiations that will take place in the future," he told Iranian state television and radio company in an interview.

Araghchi said the agreement was signed with the participation and support of Egypt, "this is how it acquires greater legitimacy. We hope that this agreement will lead to a diplomatic solution to all the problems, provided that the opposing side is serious in its intentions to resolve the issues diplomatically."

The agreement ensures resumption of cooperation suspended after the June attacks by Israel and the United States, as the lack of condemnation by the IAEA against the countries that attacked nuclear facilities triggered Iran’s criticism. Araghchi said after signing the document that the new rules of cooperation between Tehran and the agency fully meet the requirements of both sides. However, in case of resumption of any hostile actions against the Islamic Republic, all contacts with the IAEA will be terminated, he added.