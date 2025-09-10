Poland drone incident proves push for peace in Ukraine reasonable, rational — Orban

BUDAPEST, September 10. /TASS/. The drone incident in the skies over Poland shows that it is necessary to put an end to the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban argued.

"This incident proves that our policy of calling for peace in the Russia-Ukraine war is reasonable and rational. Living in the shadow of a war is fraught with risks and dangers. It’s time to make it stop!" the Hungarian head of government wrote on X. Budapest supports the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump, he emphasized.

Also, Orban expressed solidarity with Poland in the wake of the drone incident.

Early on September 10, the Polish army’s operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones after they violated the country’s airspace. A search is currently underway for the downed objects. In connection with the incident, the airspace over part of the country was temporarily closed, including the area over Warsaw’s Chopin Airport. Poland has asked NATO to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to allow for consultations with allies.