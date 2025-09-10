MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Governance in Bosnia and Herzegovina smacks of full occupation, according to Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska, an entity within BiH.

"In some ways, we in Bosnia are living under full occupation," Dodik said at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu. "There is a [high] representative who adopts laws, and there are Bosnian Muslims who push them through their judicial system. And, certainly, there is an agency at the European Union that carries all this out outside any legal framework," he shared.

Westerners continue to not only control processes in the Balkans but also hamper their development, Dodik added. "These are mostly Great Britain and Germany. We got them right when they said they would like to put an end to their unfinished business in the Balkans," he emphasized.

Earlier, Dodik asked Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov to help shut down the office of High Representative in BiH Christian Schmidt through the United Nations mechanism.