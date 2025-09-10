Polish Foreign Ministry summons Russian representative over UAV incident — agency

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Polish Foreign Ministry has called in a representative of the Russian embassy in Warsaw to give him a note of protest over the violation of the republic's airspace by UAVs, spokesman Pavel Vronsky told PAP news agency.

Vronsky did not disclose the contents of the note, the agency said.

In the early hours of September 10, the Polish army said it had destroyed several objects identified as UAVs that violated the country's airspace. The search for the downed objects is now underway.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that on the night of September 9-10, 19 violations of the country's airspace were recorded, with all the drones flying in from Belarus.

At the moment, three downed UAVs have been identified.

Poland closed the airspace over part of the country for several hours, including over Warsaw's Chopin Airport and asked NATO to invoke article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty and begin consultations among the alliance's member states.