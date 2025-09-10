At least 25 people killed, 633 injured during mass riots in Nepal

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. The death toll from the mass riots in Nepal has climbed to 25 from 22, and the number of injured to 633 from 500 people, Reuters news agency quoted the Health Ministry as saying.

Protests against corruption and a ban on social media escalated into riots in Kathmandu and other cities on Monday and Tuesday. Prime Minister Sharma Oli has resigned. Protesters set fire to government buildings, including parliament, the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor's Office, and attacked the homes of politicians and officials. The wife of former prime minister Jhana Nath Khanala died in one of them. Riots also broke out on the Nepal-India border, and checkpoints were closed.

On September 4, the government restricted operation of some messengers and social networks.

On September 8, thousands rallied in Kathmandu and several other major cities.

On September 9, the authorities lifted the ban.

Although the protests took place without official leaders, chairman of the youth non-profit organization Hami Nepal (We are for Nepal) Sudan Gurung became their face. This organization advocates for the active participation of young people in the transformation of society, against censorship on the Internet and corruption.

The poor Himalayan nation, wedged between India and China, Nepal has a population of about 30 million people. The country's economy largely depends on agriculture, tourism, and remittances from citizens working abroad. The country faces a shortage of jobs and is dependent on India and China for trade. Nepal often experiences natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods.