Poland closes airspace, including its main Warsaw airport

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Poland has closed part of its airspace, with flights from and to the country’s largest airport in Warsaw temporarily not functional.

"Due to actions by government agencies and the armed forces to ensure security, the air space over part of the country, including over Chopin Airport, has been temporarily closed," the air hub said in a post on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in the country).

Media reports said three more airports - in Rzeszow, Lublin, and Modlin near Warsaw - have also been temporary closed.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the Operational Command of the republic’s Armed Forces reported that several objects, identified as unmanned aerial vehicles, that entered the country’s air space have been shot down.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the incident. "I have informed the NATO secretary general about the current situation and measures that we have taken against objects that violated our air space. We are in constant contact," Tusk posted on X.