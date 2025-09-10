Netanyahu confirms release of Russian-Israeli citizen in Iraq

TEL AVIV, September 10. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov, Israeli-Russian citizen who had been abducted in Iraq. He said he spoke with her family to inform them of the development.

"Through teamwork led by Hostage and Missing Persons Coordinator Gal Hirsch, which lasted many long months and after great efforts, we succeeded in bringing about her release. This evening I spoke with Emma and Avital her sisters, and in the emotional conversation I told them that all of Israel is happy to see her back home," Netanyahu said.

"We will continue to fight with strength and determination until we bring all of our hostages back home - both the living and the fallen," he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Tsurkov, a Princeton student whose sister is an American citizen, had been freed and was safe at the US Embassy in Iraq. The release was later confirmed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani.