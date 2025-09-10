Qatar considers Israel’s strike on Doha an act of state terrorism — PM

DOHA, September 10. /TASS/. The Qatari leadership regards Israel’s strike on members of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas in Doha as an act of state terrorism, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

"Today’s Israeli attack on Qatari territory can only be regarded as an act of state terrorism, carried out personally by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu as part of his policy and ongoing attempts to undermine the security and stability of the region," the prime minister emphasized at a press conference.

He also said that Qatar’s air defense systems were unable to detect and repel Israel’s missile strike on Doha.

"As for the matter of air defense, everyone saw how [our systems] dealt with the missile salvo from Iran and repelled it without any damage. Unfortunately, the Israeli enemy used weapons that were not detected by this radar," he said at a press conference. The Prime Minister noted that the United States, whose troops are stationed in Qatar, informed the country’s authorities about the missile strike "ten minutes after the attack" on Doha.