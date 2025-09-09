Israeli army attacks Hamas leadership — statement

TEL AVIV, September 9. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) attacked high-ranking Hamas officials, the army press service reported.

"The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization," the statement said.

It did not specify the location of the attacks.

The army noted that "prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence."