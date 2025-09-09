Rioters in Nepal torch premier’s residence — newspaper

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Participants of anti-government protest rallies in Nepal torched the private residence of the country’s Prime Minister Sharma Oli in the town of Balkot, the Setopati newspaper reported.

The police guarding the residence used tear gas and then the protesters set it ablaze. It is not specified who was inside at the time.

Earlier, media outlets reported that the residence of the country’s president Ram Chandra Poudel, as well as the houses of several other officials and politicians in Kathmandu, the country’s capital, had been attacked and burned. The rioters also broke into the headquarters of the Communist Party led by Oli.

On Tuesday, the protesters reconvened in front of the parliament building in Kathmandu demanding that the government resign. They burned tires and blocked traffic. The Russian Embassy in Nepal has issued recommendations not to go outside.

On Monday, thousands of people took part in a protest rally dubbed Gen-Z Revolution near the parliament building in Kathmandu. They were protesting against a decision by the government to restrict social networks and messaging services in the country, as well as corruption. The protesters, mostly young people, broke through fences and got inside the parliament building. Clashes between the demonstrators and the police broke out. According to India Today, law enforcement used water cannons, tear gas as well as opened fire. Authorities introduced a curfew in the area near the parliament building and in other key locations in the capital. Nineteen people were killed, more than 100 were injured.

Protests against the ban on social networks were held in other major cities in the country in addition to Kathmandu.

On September 4, the Nepalese government introduced a ban on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram (prohibited in Russia due to ownership by Meta, which has been designated an extremist organization), as well as other major social networks which had not registered with the country’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in due time. The decision was made in accordance with a directive by the Supreme Court prescribing the government to ensure the official registration of all online platforms and social networks, both domestic and foreign, before operating in Nepal to allow the monitoring of undesirable content. Access to platforms was blocked after not a single one of them applied for registration.

On September 9, the authorities lifted the restrictions.