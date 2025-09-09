Protesters in Nepal set presidential residence on fire — TV

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Rioters in Nepal have stormed the residence of the country’s president Ram Chandra Poudel and set it on fire, the NDTV channel reported.

The TV channel has broadcast videos from social networks of the protesters trashing the president’s house.

Earlier, according to the Nepal News portal, the rioters set ablaze the houses of several other politicians in Kathmandu, the country’s capital, and broke into the headquarters of the Communist Party led by Prime Minister Sharma Oli.

On Tuesday, the protesters reconvened in front of the parliament building in Kathmandu demanding that government resign. They are burning tires and blocking traffic. The Russian Embassy in Nepal has issued recommendations not to go outside.

On Monday, thousands of people took part in a protest rally dubbed Gen-Z Revolution near the parliament building in Kathmandu. They were protesting against a decision by the government to restrict social networks and messaging services in the country, as well as corruption. The protesters, mostly young people, broke through fences and got inside the parliament building. Clashes between the demonstrators and the police broke out. According to India Today, law enforcement used water cannons, tear gas as well as opened fire. Authorities introduced a curfew in the area near the parliament building and in other key locations in the capital. Nineteen people were killed, more than 100 sustained wounds.

Protests against the ban on social networks were held in other major cities in the country in addition to Kathmandu.

On September 4, the Nepalese government introduced a ban on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram (prohibited in Russia due to ownership by Meta, which has been designated an extremist organization), as well as other major social networks which had not registered with the country’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in due time. The decision was made in accordance with a directive by the Supreme Court prescribing the government to ensure the official registration of all online platforms and social networks, both domestic and foreign, before operating in Nepal to allow the monitoring of undesirable content. Access to platforms was blocked after not a single one of them applied for registration.

On September 9, the authorities lifted the restrictions.