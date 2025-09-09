Survey shows majority of Europeans favor removal of von der Leyen

PARIS, September 9. /TASS/. A majority of Europeans (60%) would like President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to resign, a survey by Cluster17 in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Poland revealed.

Only 26% of respondents oppose von der Leyen’s departure. In all, 72% of those surveyed said they distrusted the head of the EU’s executive arm, with the share reaching as high as 87% in France. A majority of respondents shared a negative view of how effectively European economic interests are protected.

The poll found some 52% of respondents described the trade agreement between the European Union and the United States as a "humiliation," while an average of 75% of respondents thought von der Leyen had defended European interests poorly.

The survey was conducted among 5,300 people (1,198 in France, 1,031 in Italy, 1,050 in Spain, 1,013 in Germany, and 1,010 in Poland) from August 30 to September 4.