Arab League chief to take part in first Russia-Arab summit — mission

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit will take part in the first Russia-Arab summit, set to be held in Moscow on October 15, Walid Hamed Shiltagh, head of the Arab League’s mission in Russia, told the Izvestia daily.

The summit will be the culmination of good relations between Arab countries and Russia, he noted.

The diplomat pointed out that the Arab League would be an active and key partner in the summit, and expressed hope that such events would take place on an annual basis.