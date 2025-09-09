Brazil may build partnership with Shanghai Cooperation Organization soon — expert

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 9. /TASS/. The Brazilian authorities may consider building partnerships with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the near future, Roberto Medronho, rector of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and member of Brazil's Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development, told TASS.

"Undoubtedly, Brazil and this organization need to establish closer ties," he pointed out, adding: "I think Brazil could at least get observer status."

According to Medronho, Brazilian Special Presidential Advisor Celso Amorim’s visit to China, which came right after an SCO summit, highlights the Latin American nation’s interest in cooperation with Eurasian countries and the organization's member states.

"We are interested in building a full-fledged partnership with Eurasian countries, and this organization has already expanded to include new members," the expert said. "Together with our president, we seek to form a multipolar world order, and in order to do that, we need to strengthen relations within the Global South," he added.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit took place in the Chinese city of Tianjin between August 31 and September 1. The event brought together the leaders of over 20 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as representatives of ten international organizations. Fifteen documents on cooperation were signed at the summit.