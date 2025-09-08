Trump administration asks Supreme Court to uphold freeze on foreign aid

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to uphold its decision to freeze billions of dollars previously allocated by Congress for foreign aid, CBS News reported.

According to the outlet, the motion was filed after the appeals court in Washington, D.C., refused to side with the government on September 5. Under the lower court’s ruling, the Trump administration must spend at least $4 billion by September 30 - the end of the current fiscal year - that had been approved by Congress for foreign aid.

The Washington Post notes that the funds are intended to cover food and medicine supplies, as well as "development assistance." The case also concerns an additional $6.5 billion in foreign aid, but the Department of Justice has indicated it plans to spend that amount within the established timeframe, the publication added.