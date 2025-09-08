EC to present proposal on 19th package of anti-Russia sanctions at end of week — Politico

BRUSSELS, September 8. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) may put forward an official proposal on the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions at the end of this week, the European Politico edition reported citing two European diplomats.

Brussels has already started consultations with EU ambassadors regarding new restrictions on Moscow, according to the report. However, an official proposal may not be made until later this week, sources said.

The Russian side has repeatedly emphasized the illegal nature of unilateral sanctions imposed against it, as well as pointed out that they harm the initiators of those measures themselves.